Contact Us
Flutter Brothers Productions via YouTube
Flutter Brothers Productions via YouTube
[

Local Art Glass Shop Opens 2nd Location on London Road

By Ken Hayes 39 seconds ago

Lake Superior Art Glass has been operating in Downtown Duluth for several years now, and is now expanding to another location down the street.   They are opening a second location that will be called the Lake Superior Art Glass Hot Shop.

Read More

Category: Breakfast Club, Business News, Featured, Video Tags: , , ,
Getty Images Staff
Getty Images Staff
[

Why Make A Vegetarian Burger That Bleeds?

By Cathy Kates 1 hour ago

I have several friends that are either Vegan or Vegetarian.  Yes, there's a difference.  My friend that is a vegetarian will still eat some fish and shrimp and I always know I can toss a salad her way and she'll be good.  However, when I cook for my friends who are Vegan, it is a bit more difficult.  But, why in the world would either of them want to eat a non-meat burger just because it actually bleeds like a real burger patty?  From what I've seen that just makes them cringe.

Read More

Category: Breakfast Club, Featured, Food & Drink Tags: , ,
Game of Thrones Season 7 Ice Block Embarassing
HBO
[

‘Game of Thrones’ Star: Season 7 Ice Stunt ‘Embarrassing’ for Creators

By Kevin Fitzpatrick 2 hours ago | ScreenCrush

Game of Thrones understandably has to build hype year after year, especially when a penultimate season keeps fans waiting later than usual. Bless their hearts, HBO even tried to make Season 7’s premiere reveal special with a giant block of ice, though star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says producers found the failed stunt “embarrassing.”

Read More

Category: TV News Tags: ,
Google Maps
Google Maps
[

5 Most Unusual Official State of Minnesota Symbols

By Cathy Kates 3 hours ago

If you were honest you could probably name the Minnesota State Bird, right, the Loon.  I learned that and our State Flower, the Lady Slipper at a very young age.  But, did you know we have a State Muffin or a State Soil?  Here are some other Minnesota State symbols you might not have known, just in case you're ever playing a radio trivia game.

Read More

Category: Breakfast Club, Education, Featured Tags: ,

Welcome back to B105 Backstage

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to B105 Backstage

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://kkcb.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to B105 Backstage

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for B105 Backstage

Register Now

Sign up for B105 Backstage quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive B105 Backstage contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

B105